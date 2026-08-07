Teenage Tragedy: Thai Boy's Rampage Sparks Gun Control Debate
A 14-year-old boy in Bangkok shot his grandparents and later killed five more and injured 23 at his school. The tragedy ended when the boy turned the gun on himself. Authorities are investigating motives and considering stricter gun regulations in Thailand, which has a high rate of firearm ownership.
- Country:
- Thailand
A tragic incident unfolded in Bangkok when a 14-year-old boy went on a deadly shooting spree, starting with the murder of his grandparents at dawn. This horrific event culminated in the death of five additional individuals and left 23 wounded at the school where the boy studied.
The shocking events have triggered a renewed look at gun control in Thailand, as the teenager utilized firearms belonging to his grandfather. The boy reportedly carried the weapon and ammunition in the school van, carrying out the attack during his second class.
The incident is a stark reminder of Thailand's gun-related challenges. With roughly 15 firearms per 100 residents, authorities, including Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, are pledging to propose legislation aimed at creating a safer environment in the wake of this catastrophe.
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