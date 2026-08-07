Lapses in Justice: The Levy Case

Simon Levy has been convicted of the murder of two sex workers in London, amid serious police and prosecutorial oversights. Levy, 40, found guilty on charges including rape and grievous bodily harm, attacked numerous women despite being previously identified as a sex offender.

In April 2025, Levy was initially released after the murder of Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, only to continue his offenses and eventually be held accountable for the murder of Sheryl Wilkins. The missteps in handling Levy's case have prompted the Metropolitan Police to refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth admitted to the tragic implications of their errors. The Crown Prosecution Service and British Transport Police acknowledged that procedural failures played a role in Levy's continued criminal activities, emphasizing the need for reforms and urgent scrutiny.