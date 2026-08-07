Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney's Solo Triumph: Conquering Mont Ventoux

In a breathtaking display of endurance and skill, Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney clinched victory atop Mont Ventoux during Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes. Her solo effort earned her the leader's yellow jersey on this historic day, marking the first time the summit featured in the women's race.

Niewiadoma-Phinney commenced the stage in third place but leaped to the top spot with a commanding ride, bypassing her competition over the final nine kilometers. She finished the rigorous 146.8-km journey from La Voulte-sur-Rhone, now leading the overall standings by 15 seconds ahead of Demi Vollering, with Elisa Borghini in third.

The race continues with Saturday's penultimate stage, a 171.9-km route from Sisteron to Nice, designed for sprint specialists, setting the stage for climactic final battles in the general classification.