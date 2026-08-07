Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney's Solo Triumph: Conquering Mont Ventoux

Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney delivered a remarkable solo performance to win Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes, taking the yellow jersey. Starting in La Voulte-sur-Rhone, she conquered the Mont Ventoux summit and now leads the general classification by 15 seconds. The upcoming stage is crucial for classification contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:25 IST
Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney's Solo Triumph: Conquering Mont Ventoux
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a breathtaking display of endurance and skill, Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney clinched victory atop Mont Ventoux during Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes. Her solo effort earned her the leader's yellow jersey on this historic day, marking the first time the summit featured in the women's race.

Niewiadoma-Phinney commenced the stage in third place but leaped to the top spot with a commanding ride, bypassing her competition over the final nine kilometers. She finished the rigorous 146.8-km journey from La Voulte-sur-Rhone, now leading the overall standings by 15 seconds ahead of Demi Vollering, with Elisa Borghini in third.

The race continues with Saturday's penultimate stage, a 171.9-km route from Sisteron to Nice, designed for sprint specialists, setting the stage for climactic final battles in the general classification.

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