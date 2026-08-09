Punjab's Reverence for Sri Guru Ravidass Ji: A New Centre of Devotion and Learning

In a significant tribute to Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has initiated the foundation of the Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Bani Adhyayan Centre at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Jalandhar. This commemorative gesture aligns with the state's year-long celebrations of the 650th Parkash Purab of the revered Guru.

The centre, designed as a hub for studying the life and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, will span 10.4 acres and is projected to cost ₹37 crore. It features comprehensive facilities, including administration blocks and hostels, serving as a beacon of education for youth and scholars to propagate the Guru's timeless message. The Punjab Government is committed to supporting its construction.

Highlighting educational achievements, CM Mann emphasized the state’s top rank in primary and middle-school education according to NITI Aayog. Punjab’s educational strides, including increasing NEET qualifiers from government schools, underscore the state's commitment to transforming education and providing equal opportunities for all children.