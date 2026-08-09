Andhra CM Naidu Commits to Tribal Empowerment with Bold Initiatives

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, affirmed the coalition government's dedication to advancing the rights and welfare of tribal communities, with a promise to deliver safe drinking water and housing to every tribal family by 2027. Efforts are underway to replace traditional methods of transporting patients with feeder ambulances and mobile medical units. New cell towers are also being put up to enhance digital connectivity in tribal areas.

During the International Day of Tribals celebration at Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada, Naidu urged tribal communities to turn aspirations into action, highlighting President Droupadi Murmu's incredible journey from a tribal background to the highest constitutional post in the country as an example. The Chief Minister emphasized individual success as a key component of national development.

The state has earmarked Rs 4,764 crore for the holistic development of 27.39 lakh tribals, focusing on infrastructure, employment, and skill development. Projects include laying roads in 2,336 tribal habitations and expanding coffee cultivation. Naidu also praised the global recognition of Araku Coffee and promised to promote regional products, such as turmeric and rubber, to aid tribal economies.

In a bid to develop tribal youth, the government plans to offer skill training to 1.5 lakh young individuals and boost opportunities via 19 new MoUs, positively impacting 60,000 people. Tourism will be developed to showcase the natural allure of tribal areas, ensuring local benefits. Despite the previous setback with GO No. 3, alternatives are being explored to ensure employment for the local tribal populace, Naidu assured.