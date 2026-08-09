AIIMS Achieves Milestone in Dual Kidney Transplantation

In a remarkable medical achievement, AIIMS New Delhi successfully performed its second dual kidney transplantation, utilizing organs from a 70-year-old donor considered marginal due to age. The procedure was carried out on July 28, marking a significant advancement in utilizing deceased-donor organs, especially of advanced age.

The organs were swiftly transported from Chandigarh to New Delhi via an Army helicopter, ensuring their viability despite a cold ischemia time of 12 hours. Despite the challenges, the transplants functioned immediately, leading to a successful discharge of the 56-year-old recipient just 10 days post-procedure, with both kidneys demonstrating normal function.

Prof Dr Asuri Krishna led the surgical team, with vital contributions from departments of Nephrology, Anaesthesia, and Transplant Immunology. This collaborative effort underscores the strength of multidisciplinary teamwork at AIIMS and highlights a strategic approach to expanding life-saving kidney transplantations through the use of marginal donor organs.