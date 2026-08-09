Demi Vollering's Dominance: A Historic Tour de France Femmes Victory

Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering affirmed her prowess by securing her second Tour de France Femmes title on Sunday. The 29-year-old overcame a close competition in the final stage, demonstrating her excellence.

In the 99.2-km finale around Nice, Vollering maintained her lead, defeating Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney with a decisive attack on the Col d'Eze. This performance confirmed her as one of the finest cyclists, further embellishing her established career.

Vollering's victory follows previous triumphs, including wins in the 2023 Tour de France Femmes and other major cycling events, adding a remarkable chapter to her career achievements.