Trevoh Chalobah Joins Como: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant transfer, Serie A club Como has signed English defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea on a five-year deal. Financial specifics remain undisclosed, but media reports suggest a transfer fee of 30 million euros was involved, in addition to various add-ons.

Chalobah, eager to join Como, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "I can't wait to bring my experience to the team, feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and connect with the fans." The 27-year-old made notable contributions at Chelsea last season with 47 appearances, three goals, and one assist.

His move comes as Como, guided by coach Cesc Fabregas, continues its impressive trajectory in Serie A, recently achieving its first-ever Champions League qualification. Chalobah is ready to play a pivotal role as the club aims for new heights.