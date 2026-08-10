Atiq Ahmed's Convoy Faces Legal Heat: FIR Against Drivers for Toll Plaza Fracas

In a turn of events spotlighting the protected entourage of underworld-turned-political figures, police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against drivers of 28 vehicles in a convoy linked with Umar Ahmed, son of notorious criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The vehicular procession, journeying from Lucknow to Prayagraj, allegedly broke a toll barrier and misbehaved with employees at the Nawabganj Toll Plaza.

The alleged misconduct unfolded around 3:50 AM at the toll booth, with accusations of the drivers bypassing toll fees and physically damaging the property. News sources indicate that when employees attempted intervention, they were met with threats and abuse, prompting the toll employees to escape further harm as some drivers reportedly sought to use their vehicles as weapons.

An official investigation has commenced to verify the vehicles' involvement in the disturbances. Concurrently, Atiq Ahmed's legal circumstances remain troubled; he faces serious accusations including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, alongside fresh charges for a murder earlier this year. Additionally, previous rulings have affected his family, as shown by the Allahabad High Court's recent dismissal of a plea for jail security filed by his son, Ali Ahmed. Nevertheless, temporary parole was granted to Ahmed's sons recently for a family funeral, under stringent police oversight to ensure security.