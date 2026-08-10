Telangana's 'Maha Varuna Yagam' Concludes with Prayers for Rain and Prosperity

The Telangana government's 'Maha Varuna Yagam', aimed at invoking divine intervention for abundant rainfall across the state, concluded successfully on Monday. The ritual, steeped in devotion and scriptural precision, was characterized by the chanting of mantras and Vedic rituals conducted by scholarly priests.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with his wife participated in the sacred ceremony held at 'Vijay Viharam' on the Krishna River's banks at Nagarjuna Sagar. In a release, it was noted that the priests (Ruthviks) completed the 'Purnahuti' or final oblation in the presence of the Chief Minister. Guided by Vedic scholars from the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, 108 Ruthviks conducted 'Homa' rituals across 11 sacred fire pits, seeking the blessings of Lord Varuna.

The state is facing below-normal rainfall due to the El Nino effect, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department. Against this backdrop, the government organized the Yagam intending to reconcile traditional spiritual practices with modern science. CM Reddy expressed hopes for overflowing rivers and bountiful crops, reflecting a desire for prosperity and well-being across Telangana.