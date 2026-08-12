Swift Response in Uttarkashi: Families Relocated Amid Land Subsidence Fears

In the wake of land subsidence reported in Sauli village of Naugaon, under Barkot tehsil, the Uttarkashi district administration has ramped up efforts to safeguard residents. Officials are assessing the situation and organizing temporary relocation for families residing in high-risk zones.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya undertook an on-site evaluation late Tuesday, stressing that the safety of local families is paramount. An immediate action plan has been put in place, with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Barkot, orchestrating the relocation of vulnerable families to secure locations, including government buildings and rented accommodation.

The administration is ensuring relocated families have access to basic necessities, directing the Supply Department to provide essential items and operate community kitchens. Meanwhile, dry ration kits are being distributed to every affected family to ensure all residents have food supplies during this period.

A robust monitoring system has been implemented to oversee the situation and swiftly address any emergency indications. The District Magistrate has emphasized timely communication with the District Disaster Control Room for effective response strategies. Temporary relocations will continue where safety concerns persist, as officials prepare for further infrastructural interventions if needed.