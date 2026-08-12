Tragic Fire in Mumbai High-Rise Claims Two Lives, Eight Injured

A devastating fire erupted on the 11th floor of the Shanta Bhavan Building, a ground-plus-12-storey structure located on Church Road, Mumbai. The inferno, which broke out at approximately 10:02 pm, claimed the lives of a woman and a child, while injuring eight others.

Fire Officer V Bhosale confirmed that eight fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze, which spread through electrical wiring and installations, as well as household items spanning roughly 4,000 square feet. Firefighters successfully rescued 15 people from the building's terrace amid the chaos.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is subject to a detailed investigation. As part of the rescue effort, two individuals were hospitalized, while the remaining injured parties are in stable condition. Earlier in the week, another fire incident occurred at Byculla Police Station, although it did not result in any casualties.