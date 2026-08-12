Legal Battle Erupts Over Kangana's 'Generation Gutter' Remark

A legal case has been filed against BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut by Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President Ramashankar Sharma over her controversial 'Generation Gutter' comments targeting NEET protestors. The court will address the issue on August 21, following her critical Instagram posts on students' behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:48 IST
Legal Battle Erupts Over Kangana's 'Generation Gutter' Remark
Advocate Ramashankar Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A legal storm has engulfed BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President Advocate Ramashankar Sharma filed a case against her. The move comes in response to Ranaut's incendiary remarks labeling protesting students 'Generation Gutter'. The court is set to hear the case on August 21.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Sharma stated that Ranaut's comments insult the nation's students, further exacerbated by her social media posts critiquing their language and behavior amid the NEET paper leak controversy. 'She has a habit of making such remarks, tarnishing the reputation of young aspirants and their families,' Sharma noted.

Ranaut, in a series of Instagram Story posts, lambasted the protestors, calling their videos 'puke-inducing' and criticizing their expressions. Questioning their upbringing, she described the Gen Z protestors as lacking in substance and derided some young women's aspirations. The agitation subsided on July 25 after government intervention.

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