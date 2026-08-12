Badrinath Dham Steps Up Security Amid Alleged Donation Theft

Amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged donation theft at Badrinath Dham, authorities have apprehended several suspects. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi expressed that the true circumstances would become evident upon the investigation's completion.

Chairman Dwivedi assured immediate action, commenting that the government and temple committee have been proactive in addressing the incident. He stated that an inquiry committee is looking into the matter, and those culpable will face due consequences.

To avert similar incidents, the committee has drafted plans to enhance security measures at the temple. This includes the installation of high-tech, cloud-based surveillance cameras at critical points to ensure the safety of both the facilities and pilgrims. Enhanced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being developed for systematic monitoring.