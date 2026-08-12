Judge's Inquiry Panel Unveils Evidence of Unexplained Cash Trove

A parliamentary inquiry panel has confirmed all charges against former Justice Yashwant Varma, as cash was discovered at his official residence. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were informed of the findings which spotlighted Varma's inability to account for the source or ownership of a substantial haul of Rs 500 notes.

The investigation revealed that the storeroom where cash was found was tampered with before it could be sealed and inspected, raising concerns over evidence preservation. Despite Varma’s initial denials and subsequent conspiracy claims, the panel noted the absence of supporting evidence.

Justice Varma’s explanations were deemed insufficient and misleading. The inquiry findings underscored the significance of transparency in judicial conduct, emphasizing that the judge’s behavior did not uphold the expected standards of honesty and responsibility.