Judge's Inquiry Panel Unveils Evidence of Unexplained Cash Trove

An inquiry panel found three charges against former Justice Yashwant Varma valid, concerning unexplained cash found at his residence. The panel criticized Varma’s evasive explanations and failure to preserve evidence. The judge’s conduct fell short of the integrity expected from a constitutional court judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:23 IST
Judge's Inquiry Panel Unveils Evidence of Unexplained Cash Trove
Justice Yashwant Varma (Photo/Allahabad HC). Image Credit: ANI
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A parliamentary inquiry panel has confirmed all charges against former Justice Yashwant Varma, as cash was discovered at his official residence. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were informed of the findings which spotlighted Varma's inability to account for the source or ownership of a substantial haul of Rs 500 notes.

The investigation revealed that the storeroom where cash was found was tampered with before it could be sealed and inspected, raising concerns over evidence preservation. Despite Varma’s initial denials and subsequent conspiracy claims, the panel noted the absence of supporting evidence.

Justice Varma’s explanations were deemed insufficient and misleading. The inquiry findings underscored the significance of transparency in judicial conduct, emphasizing that the judge’s behavior did not uphold the expected standards of honesty and responsibility.

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