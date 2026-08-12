BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Calls for Independent Review of Controversial Hebbal Tunnel Project

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya has raised significant concerns about the Hebbal Short Tunnel Project in Bengaluru, urging an independent technical review due to design and safety issues, land use, and future transport integration. In a letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, he highlights potential conflicts with existing transport plans and calls for strategic reevaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:17 IST
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Calls for Independent Review of Controversial Hebbal Tunnel Project
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya has expressed serious reservations about the Hebbal Short Tunnel Project, emphasizing the need for an independent technical assessment. Concerns revolve around the project's design, safety, and use of land from Hebbal Lake, as well as its alignment with Bengaluru's future public transport systems.

Surya's letter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar outlines the various issues with the 2.2-km tunnel, which is expected to cost Rs 1,139 crore. The project, which connects Hebbal Junction to the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), has been launched without required approvals from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority.

Voicing apprehensions about safety, Surya points to potential risks such as unsafe curves and traffic disruptions. The proposed tunnel also conflicts with plans for the Red Line Metro and Suburban Rail, further complicating transport integration. Surya has called for thorough traffic simulations and feedback from urban transport bodies before advancing the project in the letter to the Chief Minister.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Deliberates ECI's Role in Election Symbol Disputes Amid Shiv Sena Split

Supreme Court Deliberates ECI's Role in Election Symbol Disputes Amid Shiv S...

India
2
Tensions Rise: Taiwan Decries China's 'Provocative' Naval Drill

Tensions Rise: Taiwan Decries China's 'Provocative' Naval Drill

China
3
Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defense Moves Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defense Moves Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Arabia
4
Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026