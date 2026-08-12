BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Calls for Independent Review of Controversial Hebbal Tunnel Project

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya has expressed serious reservations about the Hebbal Short Tunnel Project, emphasizing the need for an independent technical assessment. Concerns revolve around the project's design, safety, and use of land from Hebbal Lake, as well as its alignment with Bengaluru's future public transport systems.

Surya's letter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar outlines the various issues with the 2.2-km tunnel, which is expected to cost Rs 1,139 crore. The project, which connects Hebbal Junction to the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), has been launched without required approvals from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority.

Voicing apprehensions about safety, Surya points to potential risks such as unsafe curves and traffic disruptions. The proposed tunnel also conflicts with plans for the Red Line Metro and Suburban Rail, further complicating transport integration. Surya has called for thorough traffic simulations and feedback from urban transport bodies before advancing the project in the letter to the Chief Minister.