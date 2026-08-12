Nebius Group's AI Surge: Record Revenue and Soaring Demand

Nebius Group exceeded quarterly revenue expectations due to rising demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services, boosting its shares by 12%. The company reported a revenue of $582.3 million, mainly from its AI cloud business. Nebius also confirmed its optimistic outlook for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:23 IST
Nebius Group's AI Surge: Record Revenue and Soaring Demand
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Nebius Group outperformed revenue forecasts for the second quarter, fueled by increasing demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services, leading to a 12% rise in its shares in premarket trading.

The Amsterdam-based AI firm reported quarterly revenue of $582.3 million, surpassing analysts' predictions of $572.75 million. The company's AI cloud business, vital to its revenue, saw an over 500% increase.

Founder and CEO Arkady Volozh highlighted the achievement in a letter to shareholders and announced four major AI cloud contracts, each exceeding $1 billion in value, emphasising the company's strengthened pricing strategy tied to next-gen AI chips.

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