Nebius Group's AI Surge: Record Revenue and Soaring Demand

Nebius Group outperformed revenue forecasts for the second quarter, fueled by increasing demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services, leading to a 12% rise in its shares in premarket trading.

The Amsterdam-based AI firm reported quarterly revenue of $582.3 million, surpassing analysts' predictions of $572.75 million. The company's AI cloud business, vital to its revenue, saw an over 500% increase.

Founder and CEO Arkady Volozh highlighted the achievement in a letter to shareholders and announced four major AI cloud contracts, each exceeding $1 billion in value, emphasising the company's strengthened pricing strategy tied to next-gen AI chips.