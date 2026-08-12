GK Electric Expands Reach in Chhattisgarh with New Raigarh Dealership

In a significant step towards enhancing the reach of electric mobility, GK Electric has inaugurated a new dealership in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The move, part of the company's strategic expansion, aims to make electric three-wheelers more accessible and sustainable for consumers in the region.

The new dealership, operated by Amar EV under the leadership of Mr. Manish Udasi, offers a comprehensive 3S setup—Sales, Service, and Spares. Inaugurated by Finance Minister Shri O. P. Choudhary, with the presence of distinguished officials and representatives from GK Electric, it assures customers of a seamless ownership experience with professional after-sales support and genuine spare parts.

The expansion aligns with GK Electric's mission to establish a robust electric mobility ecosystem. Directors Mr. Amar Parwani and Mr. Punit Parwani emphasize the role of electric vehicles in reducing carbon footprints and supporting cleaner environments. As the company crosses its 5,000th vehicle milestone, it continues to target wider adoption of electric mobility across regions including Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.