Legal Conundrums and Looming Challenges: Tewari Speaks Out

Congress MP Manish Tewari questions the handling of Justice Yashwant Varma's resignation as he addresses Punjab's economic challenges. Issues such as high public debt, agricultural distress, and narco-terrorism ahead of the 2027 elections are spotlighted, urging political discourse to focus on pressing crises facing the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:37 IST
Legal Conundrums and Looming Challenges: Tewari Speaks Out
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the latest development surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma's resignation, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday raised legal questions concerning the judge's resignation status. The controversy unfolds as Parliament prepares to review an inquiry committee report under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. Tewari has expressed doubt on Parliament's ability to initiate impeachment proceedings against a judge whose resignation remains unaccepted or unnotified. This ambiguity, he stated, necessitates a formal clarification from the government.

Tewari emphasized that the government's transparency on whether Justice Varma's resignation has been accepted or not is crucial. Currently, the Allahabad High Court continues to list Varma as a sitting judge, adding to the confusion. Tewari argued that this unanswered legal question requires swift attention and action from the authorities concerned.

Additionally, Tewari voiced alarm over Punjab's deepening economic crisis as the state approaches its 2027 Assembly elections. He described the economic landscape, citing a towering debt-to-GDP ratio and significant challenges such as groundwater depletion and narco-terrorism. Tewari questioned whether these issues are being adequately addressed in the political arena, urging political parties to engage in meaningful discourse to confront the crises head-on.

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