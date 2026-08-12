India's Global Broadcasting Engagement: A Vision for a Media Powerhouse

In a significant move to fortify India's position in the global broadcasting arena, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting disclosed on Wednesday its proactive partnerships, signaling a robust drive to strengthen international media cooperation. Prasar Bharati, as India's primary public service broadcaster, boasts 48 active Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with broadcasters worldwide, facilitating content exchange, expertise sharing, and best practices.

During a session in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan addressed the government's efforts to ensure credible information dissemination. He highlighted the pivotal role played by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Prasar Bharati in delivering accurate information across diverse platforms and languages. Additionally, the establishment of a Fact Check Unit (FCU) under PIB aims to mitigate misinformation, utilizing rigorous verification processes to debunk false narratives.

Emphasizing digital media regulation, Murugan referenced the IT Rules 2021, which outline due diligence for intermediaries and a Code of Ethics for digital publishers. Moreover, the government is amplifying its international media footprint through initiatives like the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) and schemes focused on India's rich cinematic legacy, positioning the nation as a global content creation hub.