In a strategic move to bolster their defense, Hull City has acquired Senegal defender Nobel Mendy from the Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. The 24-year-old joins the newly promoted Premier League team on a five-year contract, with the possibility of extending for a further year.

The signing is seen as a significant addition for Hull City, which has been working to strengthen its squad in preparation for an intensive Premier League season. Mendy, known for his agility and tactical acumen, has been a rising star in La Liga.

Announcing the acquisition on Wednesday, Hull City's management expressed confidence in Mendy's abilities to make a substantial impact. They are optimistic that he will play a crucial role in the team's efforts to maintain their status in England's top football division.