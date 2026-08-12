Austrian Court Convicts Cousins in Russian Export Control Violation

An Austrian court handed down convictions to two Belarusian cousins for breaching export regulations by supplying equipment to Russian companies, which Austria alleges was used in the production of missile engines and fighter jets.

The primary accused, a 28-year-old man, led a Vienna-based company that utilized shell companies across third countries to disguise the true recipients of metalworking tools and CNC machines sent to Russia. His 24-year-old cousin managed the company's financial records. Both admitted guilt, with the man receiving a 21-month sentence, of which 19 months were suspended, while the woman was given a 15-month suspended sentence.

During the trial, the main defendant expressed regret, citing influence from family members involved in a Russian company. Authorities note the scheme has been ongoing since 2022, uncovering that over €3.3 million in industrial goods were sent to Russian arms producers until it was exposed by Austrian authorities last year.