Crowley and Demuth Emerge Victorious in Key State Primaries
David Crowley wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for governor, defeating Francesca Hong. In Minnesota, Lisa Demuth beats Trump-backed Mike Lindell. Crowley faces Republican Tom Tiffany, while Demuth advances to challenge Democrat Amy Klobuchar. Peggy Flanagan secures Democratic Senate nomination in Minnesota, overcoming Angie Craig.
In a decisive victory, David Crowley, the leading official of Milwaukee County, has clinched the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor, narrowly edging out state representative and democratic socialist Francesca Hong. Crowley, aged 40, is set to challenge Republican nominee Tom Tiffany in the November general election. Tiffany, representing Wisconsin's rural northern regions, defeated newcomer Andy Manske in his primary race.
Hong led initial polls significantly but faced criticism over controversial past positions, such as abolishing the police and cancelling Thanksgiving, which some Democrats worried could jeopardize her November electability. Meanwhile, Crowley, a pragmatist backed by the outgoing Democratic Governor Tony Evers, marked a strategic win for the party's establishment against its progressive faction.
Meanwhile, Minnesota's political landscape saw a shake-up as Lisa Demuth emerged victorious in the Republican gubernatorial primary, overcoming a three-way contest that included high-profile candidate Mike Lindell, who had President Trump's endorsement. Despite this strong backing, Lindell fell short against Demuth, whose legislative track record swayed voters. Celebrating her triumph, Demuth called for a return to sensible governance and is set to face Democrat Amy Klobuchar in the upcoming election.
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