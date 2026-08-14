Cloudy Skies and Light Showers Set to Mark India's 80th Independence Day

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, Delhi is forecasted to witness generally cloudy skies accompanied by light rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a 70 percent chance of rain between 4 am and 6 am, bringing around 5 mm of precipitation.

The IMD also predicts an additional spell of light rainfall from 6 am to 9 am with a 60 percent probability, with the same level of rainfall expected. A further light rainfall event is anticipated during the afternoon to evening hours, suggesting Delhi's skies will remain overcast throughout the day.

The weather advisory holds particular relevance as the capital gears up for the grand Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year marks the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and reflects on the vital role of the youth, or 'Yuva Shakti,' in advancing India's progress towards a developed nation by 2047.