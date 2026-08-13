Civil Aviation Ministry Holds Tiranga Rally Ahead of Independence Day

The programme began with Naidu and Mohol inaugurating a Digital Video Wall, followed by dignitaries, officials and other participants joining in a rendition of “Vande Mataram.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:23 IST
Civil Aviation Ministry Holds Tiranga Rally Ahead of Independence Day
The rally formed part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, which encourages people across India to engage with and display the National Flag during Independence Day celebrations. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
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The Ministry of Civil Aviation marked India's Independence Day celebrations with a Tiranga Rally in New Delhi on 13 August, bringing together officials and staff from across the country's civil aviation institutions under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu flagged off the rally, joined by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and employees from the Ministry and its associated organisations. Participants carried the National Flag through the procession as part of celebrations leading up to Independence Day.

Celebrations Begin With Digital Wall and Vande Mataram

The programme began with Naidu and Mohol inaugurating a Digital Video Wall, followed by dignitaries, officials and other participants joining in a rendition of "Vande Mataram." The Tiranga Rally then set out from Udaan Bhawan, with Naidu, Mohol and Sinha leading the contingent towards Aviation Park at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan.

Employees from the Ministry's Attached and Subordinate Offices, Public Sector Undertakings and Autonomous Bodies joined the procession, bringing together people working across different parts of India's civil aviation administration.

Aviation Officials Join Independence Day Procession

Senior representatives from major aviation bodies also attended the programme, including Airports Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar, DGCA Director General Vir Vikram Yadav and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau Director General G V G Yugandhar.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Director General Rajesh Nirwan and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Chairperson S K G Rahate were among the other senior officials present. The procession concluded at Aviation Park with the National Anthem, closing an event centred on participation by the wider civil aviation community rather than the Ministry alone.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Encourages Public Participation

The rally formed part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, which encourages people across India to engage with and display the National Flag during Independence Day celebrations. Through rallies and related activities, the campaign seeks to make the Tricolour a visible part of public participation around the national occasion while reinforcing themes of unity and shared identity.

For the Civil Aviation Ministry, the New Delhi gathering brought its officials, public sector organisations, regulators and autonomous bodies together in a single Independence Day programme, with the journey from Udaan Bhawan to Aviation Park providing the centrepiece of the celebrations.

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