Supreme Court Revisited: Mail-In Ballot Restrictions Under Fire

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court intervention to enforce an executive order limiting mail-in voting. The order, blocked by Judge Indira Talwani, restricts mail ballots. The Department argues the case is premature, claiming no concrete actions have impacted plaintiffs, yet voting rights groups challenge its constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:51 IST
Supreme Court Revisited: Mail-In Ballot Restrictions Under Fire
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The Trump administration has again petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, urging it to enforce tighter mail-in voting restrictions ahead of crucial midterm elections. The administration seeks to overturn a decision by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, which blocks enforcement of Trump's executive order aimed at curbing mail-in voting.

The Justice Department's fresh appeal follows a previous ruling by Talwani in June, which halted the order's application across 23 predominantly Democratic states and Washington, D.C. Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, voting rights groups argue that Trump's directive unlawfully encroaches on states' constitutional authority to regulate elections.

Despite the Justice Department's contention that the case is premature, Judge Talwani sided with groups claiming the executive branch lacks power to regulate voting, emphasizing the constitutional role of states. Trump's order also instructed the Postal Service and Homeland Security to tighten voting eligibility checks, actions that voting advocates assert undermine electoral fairness.

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