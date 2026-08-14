Health Minister JP Nadda Hospitalized for Cardiac Observation at AIIMS

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is stable following admission to AIIMS for cardiac observation after experiencing uneasiness. He underwent tests including coronary angiography. The press release from AIIMS confirms his stable condition post-evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:32 IST
Health Minister JP Nadda Hospitalized for Cardiac Observation at AIIMS
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda has been hospitalized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following an episode of uneasiness. He was admitted for cardiac observation, a routine procedure in assessing heart-related concerns.

According to a press release by AIIMS, the minister underwent a series of tests, including a coronary angiography, on the evening of August 13. This procedure is crucial in determining any blockages in the coronary arteries that might require immediate attention.

The press release further stated that JP Nadda is currently stable and under observation in the Department of Cardiology. The minister's condition is being monitored closely, ensuring he receives the necessary care during this period of evaluation. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone Data

European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone...

United States
2
PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

India
3
Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruption

Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruptio...

Italy
4
Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026