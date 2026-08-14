Health Minister JP Nadda Hospitalized for Cardiac Observation at AIIMS

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda has been hospitalized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following an episode of uneasiness. He was admitted for cardiac observation, a routine procedure in assessing heart-related concerns.

According to a press release by AIIMS, the minister underwent a series of tests, including a coronary angiography, on the evening of August 13. This procedure is crucial in determining any blockages in the coronary arteries that might require immediate attention.

The press release further stated that JP Nadda is currently stable and under observation in the Department of Cardiology. The minister's condition is being monitored closely, ensuring he receives the necessary care during this period of evaluation. (ANI)