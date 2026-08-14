Sports Stars Shine in High-Stakes Competitions

In swimming news, Canadian athlete Summer McIntosh achieved a championship record in the women's 400 meters individual medley at the Pan Pacific Championships, overcoming a challenging start to the meet. She emerged victorious against competitors Jenna Forrester and Agostina Hein in Irvine, California.

In Major League Baseball, Braxton Ashcraft of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivered a stellar performance against the Miami Marlins, striking out 10 batters and allowing just three hits in a 13-1 victory that ended Miami's winning streak.

Tennis saw Ben Shelton win the Canadian Open for the second consecutive year, securing victory over Brandon Nakashima in a historic all-American final. Additionally, Iga Swiatek captured her first title of the season at the Canadian Open, successfully defeating Elena Rybakina.