China's defense ministry has labeled Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military drills as a 'wasteful charade' that incites unnecessary fear. This marks China’s first official response to the military exercises that commenced last week and simulate defensive scenarios against possible Chinese aggression.

According to spokesperson Chen Xi, the training activities are merely posturing by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party. He accused the party of recklessly inciting war panic by preparing cities for battle and involving civilians in warfare. Despite this, the People's Liberation Army remains vigilant and ready to counteract separatism.

China's government maintains the position that peaceful reunification with Taiwan is preferable, but has not renounced the possibility of using force. In contrast, Taiwan’s leadership asserts that the island’s future should be determined by its populace and criticizes China’s persistent military presence in the region.