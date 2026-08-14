UN Refugee Chief Urges Swift Global Support as Syrians Return Home

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih has called for a rapid increase in international support for Syria as millions of refugees and internally displaced people return to communities still struggling with damaged homes, weak infrastructure, limited basic services and the economic consequences of years of conflict.

Speaking at the end of a week-long visit to Syria, Salih described the country as being at a historic turning point, with more than three million Syrians returning from abroad or from displacement within the country since December 2024. He said the scale of movement shows that many Syrians are determined to rebuild their lives, while warning that communities cannot manage such a large recovery effort without substantial outside assistance.

Salih urged governments, development institutions and financing partners to turn international attention around refugee returns into practical investment in livelihoods, infrastructure and public services, alongside continued humanitarian assistance for people whose immediate needs remain severe.

Millions Return to Communities Facing Major Challenges

The High Commissioner travelled through Damascus, Idlib and Aleppo governorates, meeting government officials, returning refugees, displaced families and local communities to understand the conditions people face as they consider whether returning home is possible.

In Damascus, Salih met President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the Foreign Minister and members of an inter-ministerial committee working on Syria's "No Tents, No Camps" vision. He stressed that lasting recovery will depend on building a peaceful and inclusive country where people can return safely and rebuild their lives.

UNHCR is working with Syrian authorities, other UN agencies and development partners on shelter rehabilitation, restoration of essential services, livelihood programmes and cash assistance. The agency is also engaging with the World Bank as it looks for ways to support national recovery priorities.

Documents Help Returning Families Restart Their Lives

For families returning after years abroad, rebuilding involves more than finding somewhere to live. Access to legal and civil documents can determine whether children can attend school, receive vaccinations or access other basic rights and services.

During meetings in Damascus, recently returned families told Salih that obtaining documents such as birth certificates had helped their children enrol in school and receive vaccinations. UNHCR is supporting civil documentation alongside housing, land and property assistance to help families re-establish their legal and economic ties to their communities.

In Maaret Al-Numan in Idlib Governorate, Salih visited a cadastral office renovated with UNHCR support. The office gives residents access to land and property records, an important service for people trying to reclaim homes or property after years of displacement.

Destroyed Homes Keep Many Syrians in Displacement

The pace of return does not mean that every displaced Syrian can safely go home. At Al-Hijra camp in Idlib, families told the High Commissioner that destroyed houses and the absence of essential services in their original communities continue to prevent them from returning.

Around 5.5 million people remain internally displaced across Syria, showing the scale of the challenge even as other families begin moving back. Restoring housing, electricity, water, healthcare, schools and employment opportunities will be critical if returns are to become sustainable rather than creating new cycles of hardship and displacement.

Salih said Syria's recovery could also contribute to greater regional stability, but warned that the opportunity could be lost without timely international involvement.

Nearly Four Million Refugees Remain in Neighbouring Countries

Close to four million Syrian refugees are still living in Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, meaning neighbouring countries continue to carry a substantial responsibility for refugee protection even as returns to Syria increase.

UNHCR said it will continue supporting host governments while investing inside Syria to improve conditions for people who freely decide to return. The agency stressed that refugee movements back to the country must not be driven by pressure or forced displacement from host countries.

Salih maintained that every return must be voluntary and take place in safety and dignity. With millions still displaced inside and outside Syria, the country's transition from prolonged displacement towards recovery will depend on whether returning families can find secure housing, functioning services, livelihoods and legal protection once they reach home.

For the international community, the UN refugee chief's message is that the growing number of returns has created an important opening for Syria's recovery, but turning that movement into lasting stability will require sustained financial and development support rather than leaving returning families to rebuild alone.