Drone Strike Raises Concerns in the Strait of Hormuz
A tanker was hit by a drone while moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that the vessel incurred minor damage. Fortunately, all crew members are safe, and there's no environmental damage.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Thursday, an uncrewed aerial vehicle struck a tanker as it was making its way out of the Strait of Hormuz, an incident confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.
The military authorities reported that while the vessel suffered minor damage, the safety of the crew remains intact, with all personnel accounted for and unharmed.
No environmental consequences have been noted following the attack, alleviating some immediate concerns over any potential ecological impact.