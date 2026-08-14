Civilian Casualties Surge as Long-range Battles Intensify in Ukraine

In July, civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 30%, reaching the highest levels since May 2022 due to Russian missile and drone attacks. The U.N. reported 437 civilians killed and 2,610 injured, with long-range weapons as the primary cause. President Zelenskiy has requested more aid from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:31 IST
Civilian Casualties Surge as Long-range Battles Intensify in Ukraine
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Civilian casualties in Ukraine surged by 30% in July, marking the highest level since May 2022. Russia intensified missile and drone attacks on urban areas far from the frontlines, resulting in widespread destruction, the United Nations reported last Friday.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirmed 437 civilian deaths and 2,610 injuries for July, noting a significant increase from June. Long-range weapons, including missiles and drones, were the leading cause, responsible for 38% of the casualties.

As Russian ballistic missile attacks become more frequent, Ukraine's lack of U.S.-made Patriot interceptors has been exposed. President Zelenskiy has urgently appealed to Washington for additional defense systems, emphasizing the dire situation as more towns and cities come under attack.

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