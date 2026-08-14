Tension in Qusra: Israeli Settlers' Siege Sparks U.S. Criticism

Jewish settlers set up a tent outside a Palestinian home in Qusra, West Bank, igniting tension before Israeli soldiers intervened, as footage reveals. Settlers have intensified their siege efforts, pressuring Palestinian residents, which has prompted criticism from the U.S., urging Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to publicly address the situation.

For nearly a week, settlers have blocked access to Palestinian homes, intending to seize more land in the West Bank. The siege has stirred controversy, especially as it includes a Palestinian-American’s home, prompting discussions between U.S. and Israeli officials. Netanyahu's silence has become a focal point of the debate.

Rights groups and the United Nations report 15 Palestinians, including two children, are trapped without water or electricity. In response, Defence Minister Katz has shifted enforcement responsibility to border police, challenging the Israeli military's role and raising questions about civil versus military jurisdiction in the region.