Russian Disinformation Escalates Tensions Between Ukraine and Poland

Russia has launched an intensified disinformation campaign in Poland, leveraging a historical dispute to escalate tensions with Ukraine, Polish officials and researchers report. The misinformation, primarily disseminated via social media in Polish, inflames sentiments against Ukrainian refugees amid a growing far-right presence ahead of Poland's 2027 elections.

The longstanding conflict revolves around the Volhynia massacres, where Poland alleges Ukrainians killed around 100,000 Poles between 1943 and 1945, with thousands of Ukrainians killed in retaliatory attacks. Tensions spiked when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy named a military unit after past insurgents, prompting Polish President Karol Nawrocki to revoke Zelenskiy's Polish honors.

Analysis by the Polish Institute of International Affairs revealed a 250% surge in anti-Ukrainian online content following Zelenskiy's decision, largely driven by bots to simulate widespread dissent. While Moscow denies interfering, experts caution this tactic focuses on narrative amplification rather than falsifying information, complicating counter-disinformation efforts.