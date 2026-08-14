Russian Disinformation Escalates Tensions Between Ukraine and Poland

Russia has intensified its disinformation efforts in Poland, exploiting historical disputes to inflame tensions between Ukraine and its ally. The campaign, amplified on social media, seeks to sway public opinion against Ukrainian migrants ahead of Polish elections. Analysts warn of a sophisticated tactic blending real events with manipulated narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:14 IST
Russian Disinformation Escalates Tensions Between Ukraine and Poland
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Russia has launched an intensified disinformation campaign in Poland, leveraging a historical dispute to escalate tensions with Ukraine, Polish officials and researchers report. The misinformation, primarily disseminated via social media in Polish, inflames sentiments against Ukrainian refugees amid a growing far-right presence ahead of Poland's 2027 elections.

The longstanding conflict revolves around the Volhynia massacres, where Poland alleges Ukrainians killed around 100,000 Poles between 1943 and 1945, with thousands of Ukrainians killed in retaliatory attacks. Tensions spiked when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy named a military unit after past insurgents, prompting Polish President Karol Nawrocki to revoke Zelenskiy's Polish honors.

Analysis by the Polish Institute of International Affairs revealed a 250% surge in anti-Ukrainian online content following Zelenskiy's decision, largely driven by bots to simulate widespread dissent. While Moscow denies interfering, experts caution this tactic focuses on narrative amplification rather than falsifying information, complicating counter-disinformation efforts.

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