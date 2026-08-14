FTSE 100 Sees First Weekly Dip Amid Mining Slump

London's FTSE 100 appeared poised for its first weekly decline in five weeks due to a retreat in miners linked to dipping copper prices. The blue-chip index dipped slightly, while software and data companies saw a rebound following a major sector deal. The FTSE 250 remained largely unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:12 IST
FTSE 100 Sees First Weekly Dip Amid Mining Slump
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London's FTSE 100 is headed for its first weekly setback in five weeks, primarily due to a decline in mining stocks following a drop in copper prices. Despite this, software and data companies made a recovery after news of a significant deal in the sector.

As of 1009 GMT, the FTSE 100 saw a slight decrease of 0.1%, landing at 10,765.30 points, indicating a potential weekly decline. Contrarily, the midcap FTSE 250 witnessed a modest rise of 0.1% to 24,860.50 points and is slated to finish the week without significant changes.

The fluctuations reflect the dynamic nature of the market, underscoring the impacts of sector-specific trends on broader indices. Analysts are keeping a close watch on developments in the mining sector and further deals that may influence the market's trajectory.

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