Amnesty International Calls for No Further Action Post-Musician's Release

Uyghur musician Yashar was released from prison after a three-year sentence in China. Amnesty International called for no further action, concerned about potential post-release restrictions. Yashar faced charges related to his music and books. Amnesty has pledged to monitor his situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:15 IST
Amnesty International Calls for No Further Action Post-Musician's Release
Amnesty International logo (Photo/X@amnistia). Image Credit: ANI

Amnesty International has declared that no further action is necessary following the release of Uyghur songwriter and musician Yashar from a Chinese prison. Yashar, also known as Yaxia'er Xiaohelaiti, completed his three-year sentence on August 10, having faced charges stemming from his music and possession of Uyghur-language books.

In an urgent update dated August 11, Amnesty International expressed gratitude to those who advocated for Yashar's case. He had been living in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, prior to his August 2023 detention, and was sentenced on June 20, 2024. Amnesty insists that his imprisonment violated his rights to freedom of expression and cultural participation.

During his incarceration, Yashar reportedly dealt with bronchitis and required medication amid concerns over inadequate medical care. Although his release is a positive development, Amnesty warned about potential human rights restrictions he might face, as documented in other Uyghur cases in Xinjiang. They commit to vigilance over his situation and possible action if necessary.

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