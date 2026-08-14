Chaos in Zambia: Election Delay Amid Rising Violence

Zambia's electoral process hits a pause as the election commission halts vote counting due to violence and ballot thefts. While President Hakainde Hichilema eyes a second term, opposition Brian Mundubile garners significant support. The suspension casts doubt on the initially expected Monday result announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:12 IST
Chaos in Zambia: Election Delay Amid Rising Violence
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  • Country:
  • Zambia

The Zambian election commission has temporarily suspended the counting of votes and announcement of results nationwide following reports of violence targeting election officials in certain districts.

Officials reported incidents of marked ballot papers being stolen from ballot boxes, prompting the suspension, which will be reviewed within 24 hours. Thursday saw Zambians heading to the polls for presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections.

President Hakainde Hichilema, who has been credited with navigating the country out of a debt crisis, aims for a second term. Despite this, opposition leader Brian Mundubile has attracted large crowds, adding uncertainty to the electoral outcome. Although full results were due Monday, it remains uncertain if this suspension will alter the timeline.

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