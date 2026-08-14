VMS TMT Limited Kicks Off FY27 with Strong Financial Results and Strategic Expansions

In a significant development, VMS TMT Limited from Gujarat reported impressive financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026. The company, renowned for its TMT Bars and Billet production, showcased a healthy increase in total income compared to the previous year, marking a successful start to FY27.

The organization's financial health is bolstered by its integrated manufacturing capabilities and the establishment of an effective product distribution network across Gujarat. The commissioning of their billet manufacturing facility further enhances raw material security, operational efficiency, and cost management, as highlighted by Mr. Varun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of VMS TMT.

Additionally, the company has proposed a merger with Aditya Ultra Steel Limited, aiming to amplify its production capacity and market presence. The development of a 15 MW solar power plant underscores VMS TMT's long-term commitment to energy sustainability, aligning with its goal to optimize operational costs.