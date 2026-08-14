VMS TMT Limited Kicks Off FY27 with Strong Financial Results and Strategic Expansions

VMS TMT Limited, a Gujarat-based steel manufacturer, reports a robust start to FY27 with strategic expansions in manufacturing and distribution. The company highlights strong financial outcomes, continued integration in its manufacturing processes, and a proposed merger with Aditya Ultra Steel Limited, enhancing their market presence and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:11 IST
VMS TMT Limited Kicks Off FY27 with Strong Financial Results and Strategic Expansions
VMS TMT Limited Delivers 16.16% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, VMS TMT Limited from Gujarat reported impressive financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026. The company, renowned for its TMT Bars and Billet production, showcased a healthy increase in total income compared to the previous year, marking a successful start to FY27.

The organization's financial health is bolstered by its integrated manufacturing capabilities and the establishment of an effective product distribution network across Gujarat. The commissioning of their billet manufacturing facility further enhances raw material security, operational efficiency, and cost management, as highlighted by Mr. Varun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of VMS TMT.

Additionally, the company has proposed a merger with Aditya Ultra Steel Limited, aiming to amplify its production capacity and market presence. The development of a 15 MW solar power plant underscores VMS TMT's long-term commitment to energy sustainability, aligning with its goal to optimize operational costs.

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