Rajnath Singh Strikes Back: Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and Foreign Policy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a fierce rebuke against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy. Singh condemned Gandhi's comments as 'petty and condemnable,' asserting that such conduct from a leader of opposition is unacceptable.

Singh expressed his personal distress over the language used by Gandhi, describing it as indecent and unimaginable in the context of Indian democratic norms. The Union Minister defended Modi's global reputation, highlighting his contribution to India's national and international prestige.

Singh also questioned Congress's right to claim its political heritage in light of Gandhi's remarks. The Defence Minister accused Gandhi of tarnishing the dignity of his position and posing a direct threat to India's democratic discourse.