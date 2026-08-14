Rajnath Singh Strikes Back: Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and Foreign Policy

In a sharp rebuke, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments against PM Modi, labeling them 'petty and condemnable'. Singh emphasized the threat such remarks pose to democratic discourse and questioned Congress's claim over its historical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:51 IST
Rajnath Singh Strikes Back: Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Modi and Foreign Policy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a fierce rebuke against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy. Singh condemned Gandhi's comments as 'petty and condemnable,' asserting that such conduct from a leader of opposition is unacceptable.

Singh expressed his personal distress over the language used by Gandhi, describing it as indecent and unimaginable in the context of Indian democratic norms. The Union Minister defended Modi's global reputation, highlighting his contribution to India's national and international prestige.

Singh also questioned Congress's right to claim its political heritage in light of Gandhi's remarks. The Defence Minister accused Gandhi of tarnishing the dignity of his position and posing a direct threat to India's democratic discourse.

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