PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, accusing it of shifting its position out of fear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may gain a political edge. Speaking to the media on Friday, Ramadoss questioned Congress's opposition to delimitation based on population ratios.

Ramadoss has thrown his support behind the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, emphasizing its importance for increasing the number of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. He underscored the need to boost women's representation in governance, citing that delimitation would lead to more female members and ministers.

The Tamil Nadu Government recently urged the Union Government to maintain the current allocation of Lok Sabha seats and the overall number of members at 543. It also called for the implementation of a 33% reservation for women in the 2029 elections. The proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, part of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, remains contentious, with strong opposition demanding the separation of women's reservation from the delimitation process.