Restaurant Dispute Turns Deadly: Son Arrested for Employee's Murder in Indore

An ongoing dispute between a restaurant owner's son and an employee took a deadly turn in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the arrest of the accused, police reported on Monday.

The body of 55-year-old Shriram Rajput was discovered near railway tracks in the Banganga area after police were alerted late Sunday night. Initial inquiries led to the arrest of 22-year-old Rahul Bhati, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 3) Abhishek Ranjan.

DCP Ranjan stated, "Evidence collected pointed to Rahul Bhati, who lured Rajput under the pretense of clearing his dues and resolving their differences." The accused allegedly attacked Rajput with an iron rod at the scene, intending to disguise the murder as an accident.