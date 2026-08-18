Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision on National Highway 719

Eight laborers lost their lives and over 25 suffered injuries on National Highway 719 in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, when a truck collided with their vehicle. The workers were returning home after completing paddy transplantation in Gwalior. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision on National Highway 719
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on National Highway 719 claimed the lives of eight laborers and left over 25 injured in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh. The fatal collision involved a truck and a pick-up vehicle carrying workers returning to Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after they had completed paddy transplantation in the Dabra and Chinor areas of Gwalior.

Police reported the tragedy occurred near Chhimka village under Gohad Chauraha police jurisdiction at around midnight. Ramnarsh Yadav, the station in-charge, revealed that the accident resulted in five deaths on the spot, while three more succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The critically injured were rushed to Gwalior Trauma Centre hospital.

Authorities are working to establish the exact cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest a frontal crash caused the workers' vehicle to overturn. Police, alongside passersby, coordinated immediate rescue efforts. An investigation has been launched to ascertain further details, according to police sources.

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