A Farewell to Reform: Zhu Rongji's Complicated Legacy

China bid farewell to former Premier Zhu Rongji, as his body was cremated amidst tight security. Revered for driving economic reforms during the 1990s, Zhu's legacy elicited mixed reactions, reflecting on his impactful yet controversial tenure. Citizens remembered his role in China's global integration, while public expressions of grief were tightly managed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:01 IST
A Farewell to Reform: Zhu Rongji's Complicated Legacy

China ceremonially bade farewell to Zhu Rongji, its former Premier, whose stewardship saw pivotal economic reforms in the 1990s. Zhu's funeral was marked by tight security and the lowering of the national flag as a token of mourning.

President Xi Jinping and top Chinese officials paid respects alongside Zhu's coffin, acknowledging his contributions to China's economic transformations. The former Premier's leadership was noted for quelling inflation and reforming state-run enterprises, paving way for China's entry into the World Trade Organization.

While some lauded Zhu for spearheading crucial changes, others critiqued his reforms for mass layoffs, resulting in divided public opinion. The official response to Zhu's death echoed controlled expressions of grief, spotlighting the balance China seeks in honoring its leaders without inciting unrest.

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