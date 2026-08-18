China ceremonially bade farewell to Zhu Rongji, its former Premier, whose stewardship saw pivotal economic reforms in the 1990s. Zhu's funeral was marked by tight security and the lowering of the national flag as a token of mourning.

President Xi Jinping and top Chinese officials paid respects alongside Zhu's coffin, acknowledging his contributions to China's economic transformations. The former Premier's leadership was noted for quelling inflation and reforming state-run enterprises, paving way for China's entry into the World Trade Organization.

While some lauded Zhu for spearheading crucial changes, others critiqued his reforms for mass layoffs, resulting in divided public opinion. The official response to Zhu's death echoed controlled expressions of grief, spotlighting the balance China seeks in honoring its leaders without inciting unrest.