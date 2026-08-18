British Prime Minister Falls Victim to Imposter Masquerading as White House Aide

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was misled by an individual impersonating White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The communication was terminated following suspicions about its authenticity. Although concerns arose about a security breach, officials clarified no hacks occurred, recalling a similar incident from the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:07 IST
British Prime Minister Falls Victim to Imposter Masquerading as White House Aide
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising twist of events, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham became entangled in a brief exchange with someone posing as Susie Wiles, a key aide to former US President Donald Trump. The communication began amicably but took a turn when Burnham, suspicious of the exchange's veracity, decided to withdraw.

Sources, according to a Politico report, highlight that the correspondence, which occurred shortly after Burnham took office, was minor and held little significance. The issue, however, prompted the British Embassy in Washington to alert White House officials to ensure there was no breach of security on their end.

The episode revived concerns from last year, with a White House official asserting that it wasn't a result of hacking. Previously, security agencies had investigated incidents involving impersonators targeting high-profile figures, including attempts using artificial intelligence, reinforcing the need for vigilance.

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