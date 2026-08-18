No Change for Paytm CEO: Resilient Sells Stake with Proceeds to Antfin

Paytm’s founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, retains his direct shareholding as Resilient Asset Management BV proposes a 4.98% stake sale in One97 Communications. The economic benefits will pass to Antfin under an existing agreement. Paytm announces its first full year of profitability since its 2021 listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:58 IST
No Change for Paytm CEO: Resilient Sells Stake with Proceeds to Antfin
Representative Image (Photo/Paytm). Image Credit: ANI

Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will maintain his current stake in One97 Communications as Resilient Asset Management BV plans to sell a 4.98% stake in the company. The economic proceeds of this sale are set to benefit Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, according to the disclosure filed by One97 on Monday evening.

One97, the parent company of Paytm, made it clear in the filing that Sharma's approximately 9% direct shareholding would be unaffected by the transaction. While it's Resilient executing this stake sale, Antfin will hold onto the earnings under an Optionally Convertible Debenture (OCD) arrangement previously set in place.

This financial arrangement arises from Resilient's previous acquisition of 10.2% of Paytm shares from Antfin in August 2023. The transaction allowed Resilient to gain legal and voting rights while Antfin retained the economic interest. The stake sale news aligns with Paytm’s robust financial performance, as highlighted by a notable profit increase and revenue growth in recent reports.

TRENDING

1
India-US Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

India-US Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

Global
2
Africa Pushes Land Restoration as a Path to Jobs and Resilience

Africa Pushes Land Restoration as a Path to Jobs and Resilience

Ivory Coast
3
Deadly Missile Strike Ravages Ukrainian Village: Ten Dead in Russian Attack

Deadly Missile Strike Ravages Ukrainian Village: Ten Dead in Russian Attack

Global
4
Tech Stocks Dip Amid Middle East Tensions Fueling Energy Rise

Tech Stocks Dip Amid Middle East Tensions Fueling Energy Rise

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026