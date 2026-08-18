Ensuring Safety and Harmony: Measures for Pilgrims at Shatrunjaya Hill Amid Lion Sightings

The iconic Shatrunjaya Hill at Palitana, a cherished Jain pilgrimage destination in Gujarat, has recently witnessed the presence of Asiatic lions, prompting government action. In a meeting chaired by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia in Gandhinagar, discussions focused on ensuring the safety of visiting pilgrims.

During the meeting, attended by Jain leaders from Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi, officials outlined comprehensive safety measures. These include drone surveillance, constructing pre-fabricated watch towers, and installing cabins for continuous monitoring of lion movements. The possibility of designating the area as a Silent Zone was also on the table.

Minister Modhwadia emphasized the importance of balancing wildlife conservation with pilgrim safety, advising that pilgrimages should occur during daylight hours. Jain community leaders expressed satisfaction with their collaborative efforts with the Forest Department. Forest Department representatives presented these measures, highlighting the role of local youth in lion tracking and ensuring the safety of visitors.