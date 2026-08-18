Madhya Pradesh Boosts Women's Empowerment with Rs 2,148 Crore Transfer to Ladli Behna Yojana Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav will disburse Rs 2,148 crore to 1.25 crore beneficiaries under Ladli Behna Yojana. The 39th instalment includes Rs 1,750 for each beneficiary, merging monthly and Raksha Bandhan aid. Launched in June 2023, the scheme bolsters women's empowerment and household decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Boosts Women's Empowerment with Rs 2,148 Crore Transfer to Ladli Behna Yojana Beneficiaries
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to transfer more than Rs 2,148 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana at a large-scale event in Maihar on Wednesday. This injection of funds marks the 39th instalment of the ongoing initiative.

As part of this instalment, each qualifying beneficiary will receive regular monthly financial support amounting to Rs 1,500, contributing to an overall disbursement surpassing Rs 1,835.46 crore. Additionally, a special Raksha Bandhan grant of Rs 250 will be extended to each participant, totaling more than Rs 312.83 crore. Consequently, every Ladli Behna recipient will obtain Rs 1,750 directly deposited via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The scheme, operational since June 2023, has cumulatively forwarded Rs 63,248 crore through 39 instalments to date. Designed to amplify women's economic empowerment and enhance their health and nutrition, the initiative is an integral part of Madhya Pradesh's fiscal plan, which allocates Rs 23,882.81 crore for the current financial year. The state's Cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 1,14,365 crore for the initiative's continuation from 2026-27 through 2030-31.

Each recipient of the program is entitled to receive Rs 1,500 monthly in their DBT-enabled bank accounts, fostering a stronger role in household decision-making.

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