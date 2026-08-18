NIA Court Sentences 12 for Extortion in Jharkhand Coal Fields

A special NIA court in Ranchi sentenced 12 individuals for extorting funds from coal transporters and businesses to support the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC). Sentences ranged from five to ten years for involvement in a conspiracy within the Amrapali-Magadh coal mining areas of Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:31 IST
NIA Court Sentences 12 for Extortion in Jharkhand Coal Fields
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court of Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Tuesday, issued sentences to 12 individuals involved in a sophisticated extortion racket. The group was charged with collecting levies from coal transporters and contractors in the Amrapali-Magadh mining areas to fund the illicit activities of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a banned organization with connections to the Naxal insurgency.

Among the convicted, five individuals received the harshest punishment of ten years rigorous imprisonment, six were sentenced to eight years, and one individual faced a five-year term. The sentences are a culmination of a December 2018 NIA indictment that targeted a network for exploiting coal mining operations within Chatra district's Tandwa Police Station limits.

The complex criminal proceedings, spanning multiple years, saw the completion of trials against 13 indicted individuals, with the testimony of 119 prosecution witnesses becoming pivotal in securing the convictions. Despite a recent acquittal of one accused, the August 12, 2026, verdict underscores the judiciary's firm stance against organized crime and illegal levies in Jharkhand's resource-rich regions.

TRENDING

1
Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Global
2
SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

Global
3
Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny

Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny

Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026