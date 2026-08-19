Delhi Drives Forward: 200 New Electric Buses and Charging Stations Unveiled

In a bid to enhance public transport and promote environmental sustainability, the Delhi Government has rolled out 200 new zero-emission electric buses. The initiative also includes the launch of an interstate electric bus service linking Delhi with Karnal and 56 women-focused electric bus services. Additionally, a high-capacity EV charging station has been inaugurated at the DTC Rajghat Depot-I.

According to Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the new induction elevates Delhi's electric bus fleet count to 4,938, contributing to a total fleet size of approximately 6,800 buses. This new addition includes 88 12-meter buses and 112 DEVI 9-meter electric buses, equipped with modern features like CCTV, panic buttons, and facilities for differently-abled passengers.

The Transport Department and DTC plan a significant fleet augmentation to expand to nearly 14,000 buses by FY 2028-29. The newly launched, fully electric service on the Delhi-Karnal route will feature five air-conditioned buses, providing 10 daily trips. Parallelly, the DTC will introduce 56 women-only electric services tailored to the needs of working women and students, boosting connectivity in key areas.