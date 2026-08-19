Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols Gain Popularity Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi

With Vinayaka Chaturthi just around the corner, artisans in Tiruchirappalli district are working tirelessly to create vibrant Ganesha idols, while adhering to the Tamil Nadu government's environmental protection guidelines. The idols, which range from a modest 3 feet to an imposing 10 feet, come in various designs and sizes to cater to the diverse needs of devotees and festival organizers.

A standout feature of these creations is the use of tapioca flour, which artisans process into a paste to mold the idols. This innovation renders the idols biodegradable and significantly reduces environmental impact, as they can dissolve completely in water within approximately 30 minutes post-immersion, therefore preventing the accumulation of idol remains in water bodies.

In addition to this eco-friendly measure, the idols are adorned with rangoli colors specifically chosen to mitigate environmental damage during and after immersion. Speaking with ANI, veteran Ganesha idol creator Periyasamy, who has been in the trade for nearly 45 years, shared insights into his craft. 'We make a variety of Ganesha idols each year before Vinayaka Chaturthi,' he stated, noting the range from 3 to 10 feet in height, all made using tapioca flour. 'Despite our environmentally friendly practices, the demand for advance bookings has sharply declined this year, signaling a worrisome downturn in our traditional vocation,' he lamented.

Periyasamy has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to ease regulations on idol installations and provide financial support to traditional artisans. As the festival draws near, craftsmen are putting final touches on the idols, hoping that rising environmental awareness among devotees will lead to greater adoption of eco-friendly Ganesha idols.